GORDON Ramsay has been spotted filming in one of Malaga’s more unusual restaurants.

The celebrity chef – who has had 17 Michelin Stars in his career – visited El Tintero to get a taste of a different way of doing things in the culinary world.

Gordon Ramsay on a previous visit to Spain

The chiringuito (beach bar) is famous for not having a menu, but instead operating on a first come first served basis.

Waiters come from the kitchen bringing plates of food and shouting out what they have. The first customers to stick their hands up get to inspect the dish and decide if they want to buy it or not.

Ramsay was there to film his latest Road Trip show with pals Italian chef Gino D’Acampo and master maitre d’ Fred Sirieix. This series is being shot entirely in Spain, and will explore local culture and gastronomy – particularly seafood.

This is not the first time Ramsay has visited the Costa del Sol, in 2014 he paid a visit to Fuengirola to attempt to revive the Mayfair restaurant in an episode of ‘Costa del Nightmares’.

He changed it to Jack’s Kitchen Shack, which finally closed in 2019.

