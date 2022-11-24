GRUPO Dvos is a full-spectrum, front-to-back, start-to completion property developer, offering building construction, ready to move in properties, renovated projects and more.

Whether you are looking for an investment opportunity, holiday home or a permanent residency, Grupo Dvos can and will have you covered with high-quality property in the best locations along the Costa del Sol.

The list of extraordinary coastal villas, apartments and and penthouses that Grupo Dvos offers will leave your jaw on the ground, and once you buy a property through them an all-inclusive package of services unfolds, such as cleaning services, car rentals, property management, babysitting, and gardening etc.

The process for buying a home with Grupo Dvos is as follows:

You show them your ideal home; the features, the location, the style, the expectations, the preferences.

They will do a thorough search through their listings of beautiful properties to see what matches your expectations, or if you wish to build or refurbish an old property.

Together, you and they find your perfect match of what your aim is with your property purchase. To make a good profit or to find your dream home.

They guide you through all the potentially complex and hazardous legal procedures that are required to buy a house abroad.

If your budget is over 500,000EUR they will help you get a GOLDEN VISA which gives you residency in Spain.

The relationship between the client and Grupo Dvos endures long after the purchase is complete and you are happily ensconced in your dream home.

This year Grupo Dvos Properties have been particularly recognised in the category of Best Luxury Residential Property 2022 for the villa ‘Calma en el Alma’ in Costa del Sol, Spain. This spectacular beachside home is located in Guadalmina, Baja, on the western tip of Marbella, just 100m from the beach and 10 minutes from the centre of Marbella. Completely refurbished inside and out, the home offers ample space for modern family living with its large open-plan living area.

