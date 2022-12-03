2 bedroom Flat for sale in Palma de Mallorca - € 320,000

Flat Palma de Mallorca, Majorca 2 beds 1 baths € 320,000

Located only a few steps away from the famous Plaza Mayor and surrounded by the most central streets of the capital, we present this impressive apartment in Palma. The authentic property, with a constructed area of approx. 55 m2, is characterized by typical elements such as visible wooden beams and a very special design. Once entering through the front door, we find ourselves in the cosy living/dining room with access to a nice balcony and the fully equipped kitchen. The balcony overlooks the picturesque square of Banc de S'Oli with its beautiful orange trees and charming traditional… See full property details