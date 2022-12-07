3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Estepona with pool garage - € 345,000

Semi-detached Villa Estepona, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 345,000

This new residential development in the heart of the Costa del Sol offers 48 large and bright villas on the front line of golf and perfectly integrated into a natural environment with spectacular landscapes. Built on 3 levels, all the houses have private parking, a large living area and American kitchen with terrace as well as a level dedicated to the bedrooms, all facing south and south-west with views of the golf course and the Mediterranean Sea. Located in a unique environment, just 3 km from the beach with panoramic views of the coast, Estepona Golf is an 18-hole course enjoying a… See full property details