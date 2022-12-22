2 bedroom Flat for sale in Mijas - € 335,000

Flat Mijas, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 335,000

Discover what makes this development the ideal home within a unique setting on the coast of Mijas Costa The homes combine versatility and comfort thanks to their optimised open spaces. An example of this are the kitchens with an island, open and integrated into the living room. The bedrooms have a direct exit to the terraces to enjoy the breeze at moments of relaxation. In the top-floor apartments, the terraces are more spacious and have panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, while those on the ground floor have a private garden. All the materials selected meet the highest standards of… See full property details