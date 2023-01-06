3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Estepona with pool garage - € 249,000

Estepona, Málaga 3 beds 3 baths € 249,000

OPPORTUNITY IN LA RESINA – SELWO AREA! Beautiful and well-maintained penthouse with panoramic views and several large terraces that comprises 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The property is distributed as follows: On the first level there is an entrance hall, a bathroom, a bright living-dining room with access to the main and large sunny terrace. A cosy kitchen fully equipped with all appliances and with a laundry room. On the lower level there are the three bedrooms. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and private terrace. Built-in wardrobes in all bedrooms, centralized hot/cold air… See full property details