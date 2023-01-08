Spain received nearly 140% more tourists in the first 11 months of last year compared to 2021, according to new data.

Fresh figures from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (NIE) showed that 67.4 million tourists came to Spain in the first 11 months of 2022.

It represented a 138.9% increase compared to the 28.2 million visitors who travelled to Spain over the same period in 2021.

The data also showed that the total expenditure of these tourists last year was 81.8 billion euros – almost 161% more than the same period in 2021 when Covid-19 restrictions were still in place.

The United Kingdom topped the list of visitors to Spain in the first 11 months of 2022 with nearly 14.4 million – an annual increase of 269.4%.

France followed with 9.4 million visitors, and then Germany with 9.3 million.

Other countries with a notable annual growth of tourists were the United States, Ireland and the Nordic countries.

Last November alone a total of 4.3 million international tourists visited Spain, according to the data.

Andalucia was visited by 9.4 million international tourists in the first 11 months of 2022, accounting for spending of up to 11.26 billion euros.

