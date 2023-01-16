OVER 1,500 mourners attended Monday’s funeral of Greece’s last king- Constantine II- in Athens.

Spain’s Emeritus King, Juan Carlos, flew in from his self-imposed Abu Dhabi exile to support his wife, Queen Sofia, who was Constantine’s older sister.

The service was also attended by King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

FELIPE AND LETIZIA

Families from across Europe were represented with 187 attendees, including Princess Anne representing her brother, King Charles III.

In contrast to September’s funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, Juan Carlos and Sofia did not sit next to Felipe and Letizia.

They were seated on opposite pews in the second row behind the main members of the Greek royal family.

The service was held at Athens Cathedral and the Spanish Royal Family joined other mourners for Constantine’s burial at the royal Tatoi palace which is now owned by the Greek government.

On Sunday evening, King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended a dinner at the King George Hotel organised for heads of state.

