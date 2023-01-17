A POLICEMAN has been suspended for moonlighting as a porn actor.

The cop in Spain’s Sevilla had appealed against the six month unpaid suspension to the High Court in Madrid, protesting that he was not paid for his starring roles.

But judges decided that he received ‘indirect benefits’ and threw out the appeal.

The Directorate General of the Police had imposed the suspension after it found the National police officer had been advertising his extra-curricular activities on social media.

Police bosses decided this was ‘detrimental to the image of the force’.

PHOTO: Adobe Stock

The court said in its written judgement that ‘he himself advertised himself on social networks using a pseudonym as a pornographic actor.

“He was totally recognisable in several photos that he posted, some of which had a high sexual content.”

In addition, the officer provided contact details for hiring, as he apparently acted in ‘specialised rooms’, performing live pornographic shows and making videos.

The officer, who was stationed for a time in the Macarena district police station, appealed the suspension of employment and salary, claiming that the profile he managed on social networks as a porn actor ‘was private, not open to the public”’ and that he did not charge anything, ‘but did it as a hobby’.

His image rights were assigned to the production company and the police officer did not know if the company demanded payment for access to the content.

In a written submission to the court his lawyer said: “He never worked as a professional, only as an amateur, without charging for image rights or identifying himself as a national police officer and without using his personal name.

The policeman’s now ex-partner, who starred with him, told investigating internal affairs officers that she was paid €300 per scene.

Judges decided that the officer would have indirectly benefited by ‘sharing expenses’ and that the scenes would not have been possible without him.

