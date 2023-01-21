An astronaut from NASA will make an appearance in Malaga as an important maritime luxury sails into the port in June.

The Andalucian port city will host the christening of the luxury cruise ‘Scenic Eclipse II’.

Mayor Francisco de la Torre made the announcement this week alongside the president of the Port Authority, Carlos Rubio.

The event will be joined by NASA astronaut Kathy Sullivan.

The Scenic Eclipse II cruise ship is a luxury superyacht with a length of 168 meters and a maximum capacity of 228 passengers.

The cruise ship ‘Scenic Eclipse II’. Photo: Scenic Eclipse II

It also has 10 decks and four elevators that connect them all.

The cruise ship also has a helipad on the upper deck, 12 zodiacs and a mini-submarine.

The submarine, called ‘Scenic Neptune’, can dive to a depth of 200 meters.

The Scenic Eclipse II has 114 cabins, all of which are double suites.

Each stateroom has a private balcony, plus each suite has a butler.

The event will be joined by NASA astronaut Kathy Sullivan.

Onboard services include nine restaurants, four bars and lounges, a theater, two swimming pools, one heated pool, gym and spa.

The ship also offers water sports, such as kayaks, snorkeling and diving.

It will reach places like the Arctic, Antarctic or Alaska, thanks to its reinforced hull for ice, it will be able to navigate these icy seas.

The cruise will call at the Terminal del Palmeral on June 3.

READ MORE: