3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Las Palas with pool garage - € 230,000

Las Palas, Murcia 3 beds 2 baths € 230,000

Six Seconds Properties offers you these wonderful townhouses built to the highest standards and with exquisite architectural taste. The homes form an independent development with magnificent communal areas (swimming pool, relaxation area…) for the enjoyment of their owners. With spectacular views, these homes have been designed with your wellbeing in mind. Spacious and cosy with living space both inside and out. Covered porches, outdoor laundry area, spacious living rooms, built-in wardrobes, fireplaces in the living rooms and discreet front terraces all contribute to making this your ideal… See full property details