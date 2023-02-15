2 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Torrox Park with pool - € 220,000

Torrox Park, Málaga 2 beds 1 baths € 220,000

2-Bedroom terraced house with communal pool And sea views in Torrox Park Interesting 2-bedroom coastal terraced house, located in the popular area of Torrox Park. With excellent access, views towards the sea and only a couple of minutes by car from the beach, bars, restaurants and supermarkets. Only 45 minutes from Malaga International Airport and with very easy access to the A-7/E15 Mediterranean motorway. The accommodation of this well-presented property is approx. 80 m2 with the bonus to have all the living space on one level, comprising: an entrance hall, a spacious open plan living room… See full property details