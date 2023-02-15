NEW real estate agency Alison Norton Properties specialises in property relocation, with the business owner herself moving to Spain from Cape Town in South Africa.

“Moving my family to Spain has been an amazing and eye-opening journey for all of us, yet a worthwhile experience,” she said.

“I would be delighted to share with you my successes, and some of the speed bumps that we encountered along the way, but more importantly to share what a wonderful life it truly is here in the Costa del Sol for you and your family.”

Alison Norton has an excellent track record in listing and selling properties, but also in helping numerous families relocate and start their new lives on the Costa del Sol.

Puerto Cabopino. Photo: Adobe Stock

She goes above and beyond just the sale, helping with the Golden Visa, organising renovations and repairs, currency exchange, mortgage broking and even offering English-speaking tax advice.

Operating in brand new and modern offices in La Cala Hills, Alison Norton Properties is passionate about people finding their dream life on the Costa del Sol.

“I have worked really hard to build up a network of trusted business partners throughout my career in real estate so that I can offer my clients a total 360° turn-key solution when it comes to the buying and selling of property on the Costa del Sol,” she said.

We urgently require new properties on the Costa Del Sol due to client demand, specifically in the Estepona, Mijas, and Marbella areas. Contact us for a free valuation of your property today.

Tel: 654 713 971

alison@an-properties.com

https://an-properties.com/