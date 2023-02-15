THE McArthurGlen group, owner, developer and manager of designer outlet stores in Europe, will invest €75 million euros to expand its outlet mall in Malaga.

With this expansion, the outlet will cover 30,000 square metres and become the largest in Spain.

The expansion plan of the shopping mall, which is celebrating its third anniversary after opening in February 2020, will bring its total number of luxury shops and boutiques to 180, thanks to the additional 13,000 square metres of space planned as part of this expansion plan.

The project is currently undergoing preliminary urban planning procedures, but the company, which presented its balance sheet for last year’s results on Tuesday in Malaga, hopes that construction work can begin in 2024.

Once started, construction will take between 18 and 20 months, plus a further two to three months for the private construction work to be carried out by each of the firms on the premises.



The construction work alone is expected to generate around 300 direct jobs, while the new facility will employ 200 people when operation begins.

According to McArthurGlen management, with the completion of this expansion, the luxury outlet will provide in total some 800 direct jobs and 2,400 indirect jobs.

