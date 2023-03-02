SPAIN’S Met Office, AEMET, forecasts minimum temperatures below zero at least until the weekend.

Arctic air continues to blast over a great part of southern Spain promoting AEMET to activate weather warning for icy temperatures of -4ºC in several provinces in the region, specifically Huelva, Sevilla and Cordoba.

That said, the coldest municipality in the region on the first day of March was, however, in the province of Granada, in the town of Baza, where the mercury dropped to nippy -7.1ºC at 7:20m.

According to AEMET, the thermal trend will remain unchanged during today, Thursday March 2 and tomorrow, Friday 3.

In fact, AEMET will once again activate yellow warnings for freezing temperatures in five provinces of Andalucia today, between midnight and 9am.

The five provinces under alert for sub-zero temperatures are: Cadiz, Cordoba, Sevilla, Granada and Huelva.

The weather alert will be activated again on Friday in areas of Cordoba and Granada, where Baza is expected to once again register the coldest temperature in the whole region, with a bitterly -5ºC forecast.

Forecasts indicate that minimum temperatures could rise significantly, by 4-5ºC, from Saturday onwards.

READ MORE: