2 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Finestrat with pool - € 204,000

Finestrat, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 204,000

Terraced house in Sierra Cortina a few minutes from the Villa Aitana Golf hotel Bungalow with two floors, two bedrooms and a small plot in the popular urbanization of Sierra Cortina, Finestrat. On the first floor there is a toilet, kitchen with laundry, a spacious living room, with lots of light and access to a large and sunny terrace. On the second floor there is a bedroom with views of the pool, a full bathroom, and a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, with unobstructed views and a small balcony. The house is in good condition, and there is hot and cold air conditioning and a parking space… See full property details