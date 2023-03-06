The Costa del Sol can accommodate more than half a million tourists each day, according to new figures.

The Malaga province alone has a staggering 514,838 beds available for tourists and can accommodate over half a million for the first time ever, figures from the Andalucian Register of Tourism show.

The whopping figures come even despite the worst period in history for tourism on the Costa del Sol during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In February last year the Costa reached the landmark figure of 450,000 beds available for visitors, due to a further 50,000 which were added during the two years of the pandemic.

That figure was also boosted by a major increase in private properties used for holiday lets after new rules on officially registering them were introduced for the first time in 2016.

Association of Tourism Properties in Andalucia president Carlos Perez-Lanzac said some of the accommodation that had been taken off the holiday let market in 2020 is now available again.

He also said new apartment blocks are being built specifically for holiday lets, and nowadays there is a noticeable trend to attract the type of traveller who has high purchasing power.

