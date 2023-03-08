2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Punta Prima with pool garage - € 219,000

Punta Prima, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 219,000

A beautifully-maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom ground-floor apartment awaits in the desirable Panorama Park of Punta Prima. This 101m2 home features a spacious living-dining area, a fully-equipped kitchen, and two bedrooms with en-suite bathroom, as well as a 22m2 terrace. Enjoy the added convenience of an underground parking spot and a storage room. Located just steps away from local shops, restaurants, and the Zenia Boulevard shopping center, Punta Prima offers a seaside living experience filled with entertainment, water sports, and picturesque beaches. The apartment is within walking… See full property details