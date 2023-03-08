Punta Prima, Alicante

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 219,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Punta Prima with pool garage - € 219,000

A beautifully-maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom ground-floor apartment awaits in the desirable Panorama Park of Punta Prima. This 101m2 home features a spacious living-dining area, a fully-equipped kitchen, and two bedrooms with en-suite bathroom, as well as a 22m2 terrace. Enjoy the added convenience of an underground parking spot and a storage room. Located just steps away from local shops, restaurants, and the Zenia Boulevard shopping center, Punta Prima offers a seaside living experience filled with entertainment, water sports, and picturesque beaches. The apartment is within walking… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.