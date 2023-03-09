Holidays to Mallorca could become a third more expensive than last year as the island seeks to ditch ‘budget Brits’.

Juan Ferrer, president of action group Palma Beach Quality Offensive, made the warning to German newspaper Bild, adding: “Due to the island’s location, prices on Mallorca rise even more than on the mainland.”

Efforts to restrict tourist numbers, limit hotel beds and chase a higher-spending tourist are only going to see such inflationary pressures continue, Ferrer concluded.

With visitor numbers already exceeding their 2019 pre-Covid peak, planners are looking to reduce numbers, target higher-spending tourists and – crucially – cut their dependence on Brits.

