‘LET’S not allow abstention to win’ was the message from Visc a Mallorca at a demo outside the Parlament on Tuesday.

The collective has gained over 300 signatures from public figures and politicians pushing for public awareness campaigns to encourage a better voter turnout.

According to predictions, only half of eligible voters are expected to turn up and young people will be noticeably absent in the upcoming elections.

The group will take advantage of May Day to promote their cause and encourage voter participation ahead of the May 28 vote.

