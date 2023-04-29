THE traditional ‘Sardinada’ organised by Mijas City Council is back to celebrate Labour Day on May 1 and will see 600 kilos of sardines, cooked as ‘espetos’ and then served free of charge, to residents and visitors.

As stated by the Mijas Councillor for Fiestas, Tamara Vera, the sardines will be ‘free for everyone’ and can be ‘enjoyed on a day with live music from 12 midday and with a good atmosphere.’

Additionally, the Mayor of Mijas, Josele Gonzalez, announced that: “almost an extra 100 kilos of sardines will be cooked compared to last year when around 2,500 plates of sardines were distributed.”

Adding that this year, the City Council was going to recover the tradition of the municipal workers who will be in charge of skewering the sardines in the traditional way, on the sand.

“Offering us those spectacular photographs of all the sardines placed on the beach in our Cala de Mijas.” Gonzalez said.

The activity, which has taken place in the municipality for 30 years, arouses great tourist interest and attracts numerous visitors.

In addition to free espetos, there will be live music and a large marquee providing shade for those who attend in what promises to be a great family event which will run until late in the afternoon.

