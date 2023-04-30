IF YOU didn’t know already, this weekend will last three days, thanks to International Workers’ Day falling on May 1.

That means a bank holiday, or festivo, across the whole of Spain. And this is also the last long weekend that Spaniards will enjoy ahead of the summer.

The next national bank holiday will be on August 15, which this year falls on a Tuesday.

In Madrid, meanwhile, residents of the region will enjoy an even longer break. May 2 is also a local holiday, and marks the uprising of the city against the army of Napoleon Bonaparte in 1808.

Thanks to the holiday days, as many as 6.5 million car journeys are expected to take place between Friday and Tuesday night.

There were a number of traffic jams on Friday as Spaniards headed to second residences or to the coast, and the DGT traffic authority reported two fatalities in accidents on Friday evening.