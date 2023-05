Mercadona has announced the hiring of almost 200 employees for the summer season (May to the end of September) in Baleares.

The Valencian supermarket chain has advertised 100 positions in Mallorca, 50 in Ibiza and 40 in Menorca across 49 shops.

Salaries start from €1,507 and no previous experience is needed, as training will be provided.

Those interested can apply via Mercadona’s job portal at https://info.mercadona.es/es/conocenos/empleo