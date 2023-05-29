VILLARROYA (La Rioja) has broken its own record as the whole village voted in 29 seconds on the May 28 elections.

The village, which only has seven residents, surpassed by three seconds its former record, established in 2015.

The municipality became once again the fastest to finish the voting process in the country.

And its re-elected mayor, Salvador Perez, is to remain Spain’s longest serving mayor for at least four more years.

Mayor Salvador Perez speaks to the press during the election day.

Perez was first elected mayor during Franco’s Dictatorship in 1973 when he was only 26.

Now, 50 years later, the 76-year-old is ready to keep making history. “I am not tired, I am used to it,” he said.

