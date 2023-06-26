In our Costa de la Luz special, you’ll find articles on getting around the coast, where to stay, where to eat and – of course – the beaches, along with guides to our favourite destinations. We have covered the ground from Cadiz to Tarifa.

Now we’re taking to the skies, courtesy of Barossa Drones, based in Chiclana de la Frontera. Enjoy your tour of Cadiz then get an armchair overview of plenty of spots on the coast including Sancti Petri in Chiclana as well as the historic inland town of Medina Sidonia the easy way by visiting the website.

‘Cadiz Soul, Heart and Life’ (and some beautiful guitar), Barossa Drones

