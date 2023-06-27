THIRTEEN tourists have been rescued by the emergency services after they became trapped in a panoramic lift in Mijas.

The incident occurred last Sunday, June 25, in a lift that connects Plaza Virgen de la Peña with Avenida del Compás, a public lift which offers tourists easy access to the historic quarter.

Unfortunately, the lift, which has a capacity for eight people and a maximum of 350 kilos was overloaded with 13 tourists and as a result the emergency brake kicked in.

At around 3.30pm the alarm was raised and local police officers and members of the Mijas fire brigade rushed to the scene.

Given the high temperatures on Sunday afternoon, amplified by the glass structure of the panoramic lift, the only option the firefighters saw viable was to break one of the glass sides of the lift’s outer structure, and from where they were able aid the tourists out.

Fortunately, despite the scare, all 13 tourists were rescued unharmed.

Since the incident, the elevator has been inoperative, waiting for a repair to the window and for the necessary tests to be carried out to ensure its safe operation.

