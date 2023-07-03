1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Nerja with pool - € 239,000

Nerja, Málaga 1 beds 1 baths € 239,000

This property has an L-shaped, south-facing terrace with views overlooking the sea and the charming pond with water lilies and fish in Capistrano Playa. There is an open kitchen, living room, a bedroom, a bathroom and storage. Capistrano Playa is one of Nerja's most popular urbanisations with whitewashed houses, colourful flowerbeds and magnificent views of the sea, beach and mountains. The property has generated good income from holiday rentals. There is a lovely pool area with a restaurant, as well as a lift for residents down to Burriana beach… See full property details