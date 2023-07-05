3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Costalita with pool - € 495,000

Costalita, Málaga 3 beds 3 baths € 495,000

Renovated three bedroom townhouse located within a sought after community on the New Golden Mile. This spacious beachside property is set within a well maintained gated community with multiple pools and mature gardens. The property is split over three levels, and briefly comprises; stairs to front door leading to entrance hall and a full family bathroom, fully renovated open plan kitchen, living and dining area leading to a private terrace with views over the swimming pools. Up one further level to the master bedroom, en-suite bathroom and very private bedroom terrace, with southerly views… See full property details