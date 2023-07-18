3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Altea - € 390,000

Altea, Alicante 3 beds 3 baths € 390,000

Comfortable townhouse property with spacious garden and pool area located in Altea Hills only five minutes drive from the supermarket and the nearest city. The property is composed on two levels, has three bedrooms and equally three bathrooms. The kitchen is in great condition and is fully equipped. The living area is exceptional with access to the terrace on the first floor. On the second floor, both of the bedrooms have access to the second terrace and the property enjoys sun all day long. In terms of heating, the property offers two types of heating; central heating and radiator heating,… See full property details