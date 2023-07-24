A CAMPING gas explosion on Rio Real beach in Marbella yesterday, Sunday July 23, has left three people injured.

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service were alerted at around 3 p.m. requesting urgent medical assistance for several people, two men and one woman, as a result of the explosion of a gas campsite.

The Emergency Health Services (061), Local Police, and Beach Services were mobilised and swiftly arrived at the scene of the incident.

Of the three people who suffered injuries as a consequence of the explosion, the two men managed to make their own way to the Costa del Sol Hospital, while the woman was evacuated by ambulance from the Beach Services with burns to her legs.

Camping gas can be a convenient and popular choice for outdoor cooking and recreational activities. However, it is essential to be aware of the potential dangers associated with its use, as mishandling or improper storage can lead to hazardous situations, including the risk of explosion.

