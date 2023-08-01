THE unexpected appearance of a herd of wild boars has become a common occurrence in urban areas.

The expansion of human-inhabited areas has led these animals to venture closer to towns and cities in search of food, leading to some surprise encounters.

Just days ago, two boars were spotted casually strolling along Santa Cristina Beach in the municipality of Oleiros, located in the province of A Coruña.

This weekend, a similar scene unfolded at Elviria Beach in Marbella, where a family of wild boars surprised beachgoers.

A group of six boars was seen rummaging for food scraps just meters away from the shoreline, astonishing the bathers who were enjoying their day at the beach.

The wild boars brazenly went about their search, unperturbed by the curious onlookers.

Wild boar sightings have become increasingly common in the streets of Marbella, prompting local authorities to seek cooperation from the public.

In the past, the municipality initiated an awareness campaign urging residents to discourage the arrival of wild boars in urban areas. The focus was particularly on residential regions such as Xarblanca and Bello Horizonte.

Notably, last year, one adventurous boar took an unexpected dip at Benajarafe Beach, surprising bathers as it emerged from the sea and swiftly vanished into the interior of the sandy shore, disappearing among the dense reed beds.

As human-wildlife interactions become more frequent, efforts to coexist peacefully with these animals while safeguarding public safety and preserving their natural habitats are becoming increasingly crucial.

