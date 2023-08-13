1 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Estepona with pool garage - € 125,000

Estepona, Málaga 1 beds 1 baths € 125,000

A top floor duplex studio with stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, Gibraltar and Africa. The property consists of a kitchen and living room on the main floor, with a good size south facing terrace. Upstairs you will find the bedroom and bathroom. The community has closed parking within the urbanization, community pool and gym. The property is located in the beautiful area of Forest Hill's with many amenities within a short drive including a tennis club, Aldi, petrol station, Beso beach bar and Laguna Village shopping center due to open in the next few months.[IW]… See full property details