4 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Benalmadena with pool garage - € 489,000

Benalmádena, Málaga 4 beds 3 baths € 489,000

Townhouse for sale with stunning sea views from all rooms. With many shops, restaurants nearby and only a 5-minute drive from the beach. 3 south-facing terraces with stunning sea and mountain views plus 1 large patio. 4 bedrooms (main room with stunning sea views) 3 bathrooms (one en suite). Semi-detached house built on 270m2, completed in 2007. Entering the property through the main door on the ground floor, you start in the hallway with stairs leading to the first floor and the internal entrance to the garage. First floor: Kitchen and living room with access to a terrace with fantastic sea… See full property details