A WEATHER warning has been announced for the Costa del Sol ahead of expected heavy rainfall on Friday.

Malaga had managed to avoid alerts until this afternoon, when weather agency AEMET updated its forecast.

Malaga city, the coast, the Guadalhorce Valley and Antequera are now on yellow alert with the worst of the showers expected from midnight tonight until 12pm tomorrow.

A DANA weather front will once again bring heavy rainfall and storms to much of the country from tomorrow, with the miserable weather expected to last until Monday.

Yellow alerts for rain are also in place elsewhere in Andalucia, including in parts of Almeria, Granada, Cordoba and Jaen.

The whole of Alicante and Costa Blanca south are also under a yellow warning for rain, as well as Ibiza and parts of Mallorca.

Meanwhile, the entire coast of Valencia is under an orange warning for rainfall on Friday.