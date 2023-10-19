CONTROVERSIAL British fashion tycoon Philip Green has docked in Mallorca.

He has brought his boat, Lionheart, dubbed ‘the most luxurious yacht in the world’ to Palma.

The 90-metre yacht worth an estimated €142m and complete with a jacuzzi, helipad and spa, is docked at Club de Mar.

Commissioned in 2012, the ship is the third yacht of millionaire Green.

Built by Benetti Yachts, the steel superstructure was completed in 2016 with a gym, swimming pool and even garage for cars.

It can sail at speeds of up to 17mph, or 15 knots.

The retail tycoon behind brands including Top shop, Miss Selfridge and Wallis is believed to be worth around £910 million.

His image was badly tarnished when he sold his ailing BHS chain for £1 to Dominic Chappell, a former Spanish-based bankrupt with no retail experience.

The company failed a year later with the loss of 11,000 jobs and a giant €600m pension fund was plundered and he was ordered to top it up with his own money.

A parliamentary probe concluded he had systematically milked BHS and described the hole in the pension fund as ‘the unacceptable face of capitalism’.

