TRIBUTES have poured in following the tragic death of a much-loved expat on the Costa del Sol.

Jeannie Hill, originally from Dalton, moved to Benalmadena years ago, where she became a much-loved figure among the expat community.

While walking home last week, she is said to have suffered a fall and hit her head, causing a severe trauma.

The bar maid at the popular Ibensa Bar was placed into an induced coma but sadly died from her injuries on Monday.

Tragic: Jeanie Hill (right) died on Monday after sustaining a head injury from a fall (CREDIT: Facebook/Cllr Dave Taylor)

Tributes have been pouring in for Jeanie, who leaves behind her partner Paul and son Johnny.

Dave Taylor, a local councillor from Dalton, back in the UK, wrote a heartfelt tribute on Facebook.

He said: “We lost a lady from Dalton today to an accident that happened a few days ago, falling and hitting her head on the road while walking home from work, sadly the damage to the brain was too much for it to repair itself, and an induced coma and then waking her again a day or two later sadly didn’t work and Jeanie Hill passed away quietly and peacefully in her sleep.”

He said Jeanie used to work at the local Mason’s pub before making the move to Spain.

Taylor added: “Jeanie put on a front, she had a heart of gold, I found Jeanie to be a very caring person, helping a lot of people without a second thought.

MUCH-LOVED: Jeanie was a prominent figure among the expat community in Benalmadena (CREDIT: Facebook)

“Running charity bingo at dinnertimes in the Masons, which was very popular with our elderly ladies and gave them a chance for Bingo and Afternoon Tea, bringing the community together. Jeanie raised £1000s over the years before she decided to leave the UK and move to Spain, Benalmadena with her partner Paul.”

Meanwhile, the owner of Ibensa Bar wrote: “Devastating news in the death of our beautiful friend Jeanie Hill, who will be sadly missed with all our guests who visited Ibensa Bar.

“Jeanie was a fantastic bar maid and had time for all the customers, thinking of Paul and her beloved family.”

Global Sports Bar in Benalmadena today decided not to open ‘out of respect’.

Other friends described Jeanie as “the brightest star in the sky” and a “role model who went above and beyond for everyone.”

Another added: “She helped so many people… the world has lost a silent angel.”

