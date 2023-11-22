AN expat has shared her astonishment at how waiters work out the bill in southern Spain.

The Ukrainian expat and TikTokker, known as Lara or ‘ucraniana.espana’ has gone viral after sharing her experience.

In the video, she visits a bar in Jerez de la Frontera, known for horse shows and sherry.

The waiter is seen writing the bill onto the table as she tells him everything she ordered.

She can be heard saying: “I’ve been to many restaurants in my time but I’ve never seen something like this.

“The most interesting thing is that the waiter is going off our word. There’s complete trust in the customer. I love that about Andalucia. People trust each other.”

‘I love the trust!’ reads Lara’s TikTok Photo: Ucraniana.espana/TikTok

The practice of writing the bill on the table with chalk is an old custom which some bars still maintain.

You can experience the strange practice in small, authentic bars in the region.

It is similar to the custom of counting the sticks punched through typical Basque tapas, or ‘pintxos’, to determine your bill.

