SPAIN’S most popular baby names for 2022 have been revealed, with some new surprising frontrunners.

Released this week by the Spanish National Statistics Institute (INE), the list included old favourites but new names reached the top spots for both boys and girls.

Spain’s most popular baby names have been revealed. Photo: Minnie Zhou/Unsplash

Martin and Lucia were crowned the most popular names for babies born last year.

1.9% of baby boys were named Martin, while Lucia accounted for 2.2% of girls’ names.

For the boys, Mateo, Hugo and Leo followed closely behind.

Meanwhile for girls, the next most popular names were Sofia, Martina and Valeria.

In the top ten for boys were Lucas, Manuel, Alejandro, Pablo, Daniel and Álvaro.

The girl’s top ten included María, Julia, Paula, Emma, Olivia and Daniela.

In 2021, Mateo took the top spot and the name continues to be popular in the Canary Islands, Madrid and Valencia.

2022’s most popular boy’s name, Martin, was most popular in Galicia, the Basque Country and Aragon amongst other regions.

However, the name didn’t reign supreme in every region. In Andalucia and Extremadura, Manuel was 2022’s most popular name.

Lucia triumphed among girls in 17 regions including Aragon, Navarra and La Rioja.

But Maria, a classic Spanish name, remained most popular in Andalucia.

READ MORE: