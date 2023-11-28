WORK is scheduled to begin this Thrusday to demolish an unfinished La Manga hotel dating back to 1974.

Taking down the 12-storey Lagomar Hotel eyesore covering 22,000 m2 of prime land could take up to three months.

San Javier council declared the Lagomar as being in a state of ruin in 2009, though technical reports at that time ruled out any risk of collapse.

The building surroundings will be cordoned off and rather than using explosives to bring down the structure- due to its proximity to the Mar Menor lagoon- machines and cranes will be used to painstakingly remove the floors from top to bottom.

There is a degree of caution for the site workers due to the condition of the concrete pillars that have deteriorated over the last 50 years.

The same concern applies to steel bars that have been affected by saltwater, with staff set to carry out demolition on the hotel perimeter from the outside to the inside, and from the top to bottom due to the ‘risk of uncontrolled collapse’.

The debris will reach an estimated volume of 85,435 cubic metres and will be shredded on site before being dumped in a nearby collection area and then transported via lorries to a waste dump near El Algar.

The work will cost San Javier council over €1 million which it justifies due to the ‘inaction of the owners, Intramanga Turistica.

Many years of legal wrangling has lead to the current position with the council planning to send a demolition bill to the company, which on top of that will include unpaid IBI property tax.

