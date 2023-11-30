Planning on travelling solo? Then look no further than Spain, which has just been crowned the third best country in the world to do so.

According to data compiled by RatePunk, Thailand takes the top spot, followed by Italy.

The hotel rates analyser found the most popular areas by investigating which countries had the most hotel bookings for one person.

Solo travel is popular in Spain as it is relatively safe and has an expansive public transport network.

Popular destinations for solo travellers include Barcelona, Madrid and Sevilla thanks to their rich culture, history and nightlife.

Barcelona is popular with solo travellers. Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

RatePunk also revealed that solo travel is most popular with people from Italy, Poland and Hungary.

Travelling alone was also popular with people from the UK, with at least 24,003 people planning a solo trip in 2023.

It comes just weeks after Andalucia, in Southern Spain, was named the best place in the world to solo travel by CamperDays.

The campervan company highlighted the year-round sun, friendly locals and delicious food

They recommended a route which takes travellers from Malaga, to Antequera, Sevilla, Cadiz, Gibraltar and Marbella.

