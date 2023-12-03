OVERNIGHT stays in Spanish non-hotel tourist accommodation during October went up by 7.3% compared to a year earlier.

Non-residents in holiday homes accounted for 76.6% of the 10 million-plus total, led by UK tourists with more than 1.4 million overnight stays, followed by Germany, with 575,139.

The figures from the National Statistics Institute(INE) include apartments, campsites, rural tourism accommodation and hostels.

During the first ten months of 2023, overnight stays in Spain increased by 3.9% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Crucially, the numbers were 4.6% higher than in the same period of 2019- regarded as a record year ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Overnight stays by Spanish resident travellers grew by 3.6% and those by non-residents by 9.4%.

The average period was around four overnight stays per traveller.

As for October, the average stay fell by 1.4%, standing at 5.2 overnight stays per traveller, according to the INE.

They reported that 35.2% of places were occupied in tourist accommodation- 0.2% more than in the same month of 2022.

The occupancy rate per bed on weekends stood at 39.8%, with an increase of 4.1%.