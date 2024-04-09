A GROUP of young Spaniards have filmed themselves throwing rocks at passing vehicles on a motorway, later posting the footage of their incredibly dangerous and reckless actions on social media.

In the clips, which were recorded by the AP-61 motorway in Segovia province, the youngsters are seen dressed in dark clothing, precluding their identification.

Two of the boys are then seen throwing as many as five rocks or stones at the cars that are passing them, with the projectiles heard to hit the vehicles as they pass.

Tiran piedras a los vehículos en la autopista y lo suben a las redes sociales



? #AP61 Los Ángeles de San Rafael, Segovia pic.twitter.com/L8guHXldBz — SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) April 9, 2024

“I didn’t miss a single one,” reads a subtitle on the video at the start.

At another point in the short footage, one of the boys is heard to shout “Ole!” in celebration as he hits his target.

