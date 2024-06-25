26 Jun, 2024 @ 00:00
25 Jun, 2024 @ 17:15
Famous hotel in Ibiza sells for a record €200million following months of negotiation

ONE of Ibiza’s most iconic hotels, the Six Senses, has been sold for around €200 million- a record price for a hotel purchase in Spain.

The new owners are Italian company Gruppo Statuto, after several months of negotiations with previous owners Beachbox Hotelco.

The complex located in Portinatx has 116 rooms, meaning Gruppo Statuto has paid around €1.7 million for each room.

BEDROOM WITH SPECTACULAR VIEW

The Six Senses Hotel has been ranked as one of the best hotels in the world ever since it opened.

It was recognised in the first ‘The World’s 50 Hotels’ awards held in London last year with the list compiled by 580 independent experts.

Gruppo Statuto is looking to expand its hotel portfolio and last year made its first Spanish purchase- also in Ibiza.

In August, it bought the W Ibiza located in Santa Euluria from Scala Capital, with 125 rooms and 37 suites.

The Italian operator owns, among others, the Four Seasons in Milan, the Mandarin in Milan and the Danieli in Venice.

In October 2023, it bought the five-star Six Senses Roma from Orion Capital for €245 million- the most paid for a hotel in Italy.

