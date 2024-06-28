Pete Tong Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra is coming to Marbella this summer

The highly anticipated Ibiza Classics performance will take place on Saturday 10th of August at Marbella Arena, as part of FIESTA Marbella 2024

Pete Tong Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra will perform in Marbella on Saturday 10th of August, their first performance in mainland Spain. This performance is part of the new festival – FIESTA Marbella, a 5-day celebration of music, dance and culture, taking place at the Marbella Arena in Puerto Banus, between the 7th and 11th of August.

Pete Tong is a legendary DJ and broadcaster who has been the definitive voice of the electronic music scene for decades. As a DJ on Radio 1, as well as performing live around the world, he is committed to finding great music and talent and sharing that with as many people as possible.

Ibiza Classics was developed for the Proms in 2015 and takes some of the most loved dance music anthems and translates them into an unforgettable orchestral electronic performance. Grammy award winning composer, conductor and arranger Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra celebrate the legacy of dance music, by performing these classic house tracks, with Pete Tong DJing alongside them.

It caused a sensation at the Proms, and since then Pete Tong and Jules Buckley and his orchestra have toured with the show all over the world. FIESTA Marbella 2024 is bringing this iconic show to mainland Spain for the very first time on the 10th of August and tickets are now on sale from El Corte Inglés stores across Spain and at www.fiesta-live.com

Supporting Collective Calling

The charity Collective Calling has been selected as the official charity for this special night.

Collective Calling provide support, resources, and opportunities for homeless individuals in Spain and street children in Tanzania, empowering them to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty. Through comprehensive programs, advocacy efforts, and collaborative partnerships, they strive to restore dignity, foster resilience, and inspire positive change in the lives of those most vulnerable.

During the event, Collective Calling’s work will be in the spotlight, there will be volunteers collecting for the charity and opportunities to donate via a QR code.

As part of this partnership, FIESTA has also committed to promoting Collective Calling via their social media channels and website. Collective Calling is an Ambassador for the events, enabling them to fundraise through their network. For every ticket or table that is sold via the Collective Calling network, the charity will receive 10%, significantly increasing the amount they will raise on the night itself. To buy tickets and make a donation to Collective Calling click here.

FIESTA Marbella 2024

Organized by Bill Blenkarn and Steve Durham, serious music promoters with a stellar record, this promises to be an epic celebration of global music and talent and is set to shake up the Spanish coast this summer, with five exciting nights of performances.

The festival kicks off with a House Music Night, brought to Marbella by global dance music radio station Centreforce 883 and legendary dance music brand Clockwork Orange on Wednesday 7th of August. This will feature live acts and DJs, offering a line-up of the best in House music all night long.

Queen of Arab Pop Nancy Ajram will be flying over to Marbella to perform her first concert in mainland Spain, on Thursday 8th of August 2024, as part of FIESTA Marbella’s Arabian Nights event. This event will bring together some of the most illustrious artists from the Middle East and include singers, dancers, DJs and a set from Aimar Habibii. It’s promising to be a unique, luxurious and immersive entertainment experience, bringing the soul of Arabia to Marbella.

On Friday 9th of August, the Generation: Music Event will be feature the award-winning boyband Blue, English singer Chesney Hawkes, Norwegian hip hop/rap duo Madcon and Norwegian DJ CLMD. This is sure to be an unforgettable night of entertainment.

After Pete Tong Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra perform on Saturday 10th of August, the festival closes on Sunday 11th of August with a Drum n Bass Club Night.

Doors will open from 18.00, with the acts starting from 19.00 and the party will continue until 1am.

Tickets are now on sale at www.fiesta-live.com and from El Corte Inglés stores and travel agents throughout Spain and via their online and telephone ticketing service. From July 7th tickets will also be available to buy at La Cañada shopping centre.