8 Jul, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
8 Jul, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Pinoso with pool – € 324,000

by
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Pinoso with pool - € 324

Villa

Pinoso, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 324,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Pinoso with pool - € 324,000

VILLA IN TYPICAL SPANISH VILLAGE Fantastic new Villa built on a plot of 500 m2 in Pinoso. The villa has a built area of 147.80m2, on one floor, with a porch of 31.80m2, a living-dining-kitchen of 35.95m2, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a gallery. Included in the price: Pre-installation air conditioning ducts. Bathrooms with bathroom furniture with mirror, shower enclosure and taps Appliances: hob, oven, extractor, dishwasher Kitchen with white furniture and national granite Interior LED throughout the house and on the porch Double glazing, interior doors and white fitted wardrobes. Outside without… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

barcelona
Previous Story

WATCH: Angry protesters spray tourists in Barcelona with water pistols during Spain’s latest march against ‘overtourism’

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

barcelona

WATCH: Angry protesters spray tourists in Barcelona with water pistols during Spain’s latest march against ‘overtourism’

Were you a tourist affected by the protests in Barcelona
Warning signs tell tourists about €200 fines if they buy from looky looky men on Spain's Costa Blanca

Warning signs tell tourists about €200 fines if they buy from ‘looky looky’ men on Spain’s Costa Blanca

ROAD signs have appeared in Torrevieja warning about €200 fines