3 bedroom Villa for sale in Pinoso with pool – € 324,000

Villa Pinoso, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 324,000

VILLA IN TYPICAL SPANISH VILLAGE Fantastic new Villa built on a plot of 500 m2 in Pinoso. The villa has a built area of 147.80m2, on one floor, with a porch of 31.80m2, a living-dining-kitchen of 35.95m2, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a gallery. Included in the price: Pre-installation air conditioning ducts. Bathrooms with bathroom furniture with mirror, shower enclosure and taps Appliances: hob, oven, extractor, dishwasher Kitchen with white furniture and national granite Interior LED throughout the house and on the porch Double glazing, interior doors and white fitted wardrobes. Outside without…