Weather rollercoaster in Spain this week: Cold snap will bring lows of 5C to some parts before warming once again – these are the affected areas

A COLD snap will tease the start of autumn in Spain this week with many central and northern areas seeing lows of 5C.

Between Thursday and Friday, an ‘unusually cold’ mass of air for this time of year will enter the country, affecting the Balearic Islands and large parts of the north.

According to state weather agency Aemet, snow will fall in the Pyrenees and in some mountainous areas at around 1,400-1,800m above sea level.

Predicción semanal:

Lunes y martes: lluvias débiles en el extremo norte peninsular.

De miércoles a viernes: chubascos en el extremo norte, litoral mediterráneo y Baleares.

Fin de semana: no se espera lluvia.

??Temperaturas por debajo de lo normal salvo en el suroeste peninsular. pic.twitter.com/SOgz0fO2lJ — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 9, 2024

But by Saturday, the cold will retreat and give way to higher-than-average temperatures, particularly in the west.

The coldest day will be on Friday when the mercury will drop to lows of 5-9C in at least a dozen provincial capitals, including; Avila, Bilbao, Burgos, Cuenca, Huesca, Leon, Logroño, Palencia, Pamplona, Segovia, Soria, Teruel, Valladolid and Vitoria.

Meanwhile, only eight provinces will see highs of 30C or more. They are Ciudad Real, Murcia, Badajoz, Cordoba, Granada, Huelva, Jaen and Sevilla.

The cold front will begin to be noticed from tomorrow in the far north, bringing ‘abundant cloudiness and precipitation that could be persistent at times.’

Showers could also develop in the Balearic Islands.

The Costa del Sol, much like the rest of Andalucia, will remain largely unaffected, with highs remaining in the high 20s throughout the week.