25 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
25 Oct, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

1 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Playa del Ingles with pool – € 335,000

by
1 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Playa del Ingles with pool - € 335

Bungalow

Playa del Inglés, Gran Canaria

  1 beds

  1 baths

€ 335,000

1 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Playa del Ingles with pool - € 335,000

Bungalow located in the area of Playa del Inglés. Close to all amenities, located in a very well-maintained complex, with large communal areas, including a heated swimming pool. The bungalow is distributed in one bedroom, living room, kitchen and one bathroom. Outside you can enjoy a large terrace and a garden. Community fee: €340 / month (including water and electricity costs) Note: *The sale price does not include the taxes and expenses of the sale, such as the Property Transfer Tax (equivalent to 6.5%), the fees of the Property Registry, notary and aftersale administration. Property… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Weather experts in Spain issue ‘urgent warning’ for extreme rain: ‘Serious’ floods and burst river banks to hit these regions – including Andalucia

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Record-breaking 13 tonnes of cocaine is found hidden in bananas in major ‘narco port’ in southern Spain

SOME 13 tonnes of cocaine have been found hidden in

Weather experts in Spain issue ‘urgent warning’ for extreme rain: ‘Serious’ floods and burst river banks to hit these regions – including Andalucia

METEOROLOGISTS in Spain have issued an ‘urgent warning’ for rain