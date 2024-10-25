1 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Playa del Ingles with pool – € 335,000

Bungalow Playa del Inglés, Gran Canaria 1 beds 1 baths € 335,000

Bungalow located in the area of Playa del Inglés. Close to all amenities, located in a very well-maintained complex, with large communal areas, including a heated swimming pool. The bungalow is distributed in one bedroom, living room, kitchen and one bathroom. Outside you can enjoy a large terrace and a garden. Community fee: €340 / month (including water and electricity costs) Note: *The sale price does not include the taxes and expenses of the sale, such as the Property Transfer Tax (equivalent to 6.5%), the fees of the Property Registry, notary and aftersale administration. Property… See full property details