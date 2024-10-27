Sevilla city expands with new ‘eco’ neighborhood ‘Isla Natura’: First residents to arrive within days – and there are still homes for sale

A NEW eco neighbourhood is set to welcome its first residents in Sevilla this weekend- and this still time to get yours.

SEVILLA will soon be home to a modern, eco neighbourhood with over 3,000 homes.

Isla Natura, in the Palmas Altas area, will welcome its first residents this weekend.

Promoted by Metrovacesa, flats are available for up to €400,000 for four bedrooms.

The urbanisation also has the highest residential building in Sevilla with 17 floors spread over 60 metres.

Known as Torre Arenal, the tower has 73 flats and was designed by Carlos Carbajosa.

Construction began on the neighbourhood in 2021 near the Ciudad de la Justicia de Palmas Altas, the Lagoh shopping centre and the port.

“Isla Natura represents the new model of sustainable urbanism and environmental commitment,” said Metrovacesa.

Amongst the offering is a 223m2 flat with four bedrooms for just €376,000 including a residential pool and air conditioning.

So far, 1,000 families have bought homes in the development, with ‘pedestrianized areas, sustainability and quality of life’ at the centre.

It is believed it is part of plans to expand Sevilla towards the south.