5 Nov, 2024
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Alicante / Alacant city with pool – € 295,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Alicante / Alacant city with pool

Apartment

Alicante / Alacant, Alicante

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 295,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Alicante / Alacant city with pool - € 295,000

Your Investment by the Sea Excellent fifth floor flat with sea views, with 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, kitchen with corner gallery and terrace with direct access from the main bedroom and the living room. One of the many advantages of this house, is that it is perfect to update it to your taste: extending the living room with the kitchen, the gallery, or even making a loft with wardrobe and bathroom en suite. It currently has double glazed windows, built-in wardrobes, smooth walls and marble floors. It is all exterior except for the bathroom and the guest bedroom. Located in one of the most… See full property details

