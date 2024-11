Apartment Sotogrande, Cádiz 2 beds 1 baths € 380,000

This apartment is very well located just a few meters from the beach, south-facing with views of the sea, beach, and the African coast in the distance. Spacious living-dining room. Well-equipped kitchen. Nice and cozy terrace. 2 bedrooms and two bathrooms. 1 parking space. Storage room… See full property details